NWS Will Determine Severity of Tornadoes

At about 1:15 pm Monday afternoon a tornado warning was issued by the National Weather service for parts of Henry, Van Buren, Lee and Des Moines Counties in the KILJ listening area. At about 1:20 pm the Henry County Sheriff’s office reported possible tornadoes near Keosauqua, Milton and Farmington headed towards Hillsboro and Salem. As of Monday afternoon there were no confirmed reports of tornado touching down in or near Salem. But a tornado did touch down on the south edge of Houghton in Lee County. Lee County Emergency Manager Steve Cirinna said the only damage sustained in Lee County by that twister was a barn that was destroyed,

In Van Buren County an unconfirmed tornado struck a home on Jersey Ave near Hwy 2. The Cantril Fire Department was called to the home around 2:30 p.m. A hunting cabin was also destroyed. The Cantril Fire Chief said the home was a total loss. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

One warning for South Central Henry County and Southeast Van Buren was cancelled by 2 pm but another was immediately issued for Lee and Des Moines County where the National Weather Service reported a tornado on the ground near Burlington. The National Weather Service confirmed the touchdown near Spring grove south of Burlington. So far no damage reported but NWS will send out crews to survey damage and then issue a report.