November 5 Election Voting Information

On Tuesday November 5, 2019 between the hours of 7:00 A.M. and 8:00 P.M., the regular municipal election for Mayors and City Council Members. election for School District Board of Directors.

A public test of all voting equipment for this election will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 9:00 AM.

Mt. Pleasant – Ward I – Veterans Hall – 300 W Monroe St, Mt Pleasant, Iowa

Mt. Pleasant – Ward II – Veterans Hall – 300 W Monroe St, Mt Pleasant. Iowa

Mt. Pleasant – Ward III – Veterans Hall – 300 W Monroe St, Mt Pleasant, Iowa

Mt. Pleasant – Ward IV – Veterans Hall – 300 W Monroe St, Mt Pleasant, Iowa

Central – Emergency Management – 900 W Washington St, Mt Pleasant, Iowa .

All electors residing in the Cities of Rome and Westwood. All electors of Mt. Pleasant Comm. School District, Fairfield Comm. School District, and WACO Comm School District; residing in Tippecanoe, Center, Marion, and Trenton Townships.

NORTHWEST PRECINCT: Wayland City Hall includes – All electors residing in the Cities of Wayland, Coppock, Olds and all electors of the WACO Comm. School District and Mt. Pleasant Comm. School District; residing in Jefferson and Wayne Township west of James Ave.

NORTHEAST PRECINCT: Winfield City Hall includes –; All electors residing in the City of Winfield and Mt Union and all electors of the Winfield-Mt Union Comm. School District, WACO Comm. School District, New London Comm. School District, and Mt. Pleasant Comm. School District; residing in Scott, Canaan, and Wayne Township residents east of James Ave.

SOUTHWEST PRECINCT: Salem City Hall – All electors residing in the Cities of Salem and Hillsboro and all electors of the Mt. Pleasant Comm. School District and VBC (Harmony) Comm. School District; residing in the in Salem and Jackson Townships.

SOUTHEAST PRECINCT: New London Community Center – 112 W Main St., New London Iowa. All electors residing in the City of New London and of the New London Comm. School District, Danville Comm. School District and Ft. Madison Comm. School District; residing in the New London and Baltimore Townships.