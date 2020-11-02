November 3 News

On October 29 at about 11:00 PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a disturbance that was taking place at the Henry County Health Center. After an investigation, it was found that Noel Alberto Alejandro Delgado of Mount Pleasant, had been taken to the emergency room by Henry County Jail Staff, for medical treatment. While there Delgado assaulted a nurse, and the jail staffer who was watching over Delgado. Delgado was restrained and transported back to the Henry County Jail where he was later charged with Assault on Persons in a Certain Occupations, causing Bodily Injury, and Interference with Corrections Official Causing Bodily Injury.

###

On October 31, at approximately 2:30 AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a disturbance that was taking place in the 300 Block of West Front Street in Wayland, Iowa. After an initial investigation, it was found that Andrew Lowell Boone of Wayland, had been in a physical confrontation with a subject. Charges were later filed eventually leading to Boone turning himself into the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. Andrew was charged with Domestic Abuse Assault Second Offense and Harassment in the First Degree.

###

The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association has been keenly focused on price discovery, market transparency, and producer leverage for nearly a decade, but even more so within the last year due to extreme market disruptions. As the definitive voice of Iowa’s beef business, ICA has prominently led the development of solutions to address cattle marketing concerns. In November, ICA will host 10 cattle marketing meetings across the state to provide important updates to producers and solicit grassroots input to help shape the discussion in the coming months. The Cattle marketing meeting that will be held in the KILJ listening area will be November 12, 7 p.m. at Keosauqua Sales Company, Keosauqua, IA

###

Applications are currently being accepted for a scholarship/loan program through the Friends of Henry County Health Center. The purpose of the scholarship is to encourage education and future employment in a healthcare field at Henry County Health Center. Applicants must be residents of Henry County, HCHC associates, or a family member of an HCHC associate. The program is designated as a scholarship/loan because the recipient will be required to work at HCHC pending completion of course work, certification, and availability of employment. The scholarship/loan amount will be forgiven over a specified period of employment. Applications are available at the HCHC Information Desk in the front lobby, high schools located in Henry County, Iowa Wesleyan University, Southeastern Community College, Indian Hills Community College, or Kirkwood Community College.

###

Mount Pleasant High School has announced the October Students of Character. NICOLE HILL AND EMMA RUGG have demonstrated Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring, and Citizenship. Students are nominated by the MPCHS faculty each month. If you see these students at school or in the community, please tell them to keep up the good work!