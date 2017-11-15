NOVEMBER 15, 2017

Mt. Pleasant Middle School 7th grade boy’s basketball team played host to Ft. Madison and won the “A” game 58-26. Aiden Ashton had 16 points, Bryce Wilson added 12. In the “B” game Mp won 25-13, Jacob Erwin scored 10 points. Ft. Madison won the “C” game 19-18…Jaden Jones with 6 points and Makail Lyon added 4 for the Panthers.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 8th grade girl’s basketball team played in Ft Madison.

“A” game: Mt Pleasant 36 (record 4-1)

Ft Madison 27

MP scoring: Savana Walls 13

Ava Lowery 12

“B” game: MP 14 (4-1)

FM 4

MP scoring: Tralyn Kratofil 6

Regan Seberg 4

The Iowa High School football playoff Championship matchups are set after the semi-final action from over the weekend:

Thursday (11/16/2017)

CLASS 8:

St. Mary’s, Remsen vs Don Bosco, Gilbertville at UNI-Dome at 10 am

CLASS A:

West Sioux, Hawarden vs Hudson at UNI-Dome at 1:30 pm

CLASS 3A:

Pella vs Xavier, Cedar Rapids at UNI-Dome 7 pm

Friday (11/17/2017)

CLASS 1A:

Van Meter vs Regina, Iowa City at UNI-Dome 11 am

CLASS 2A:

Waukon vs Williamsburg at UNI-Dome at 2 pm

CLASS 4A:

Dowling Catholic High School vs Iowa City, West at UNI-Dome 7 pm

The Mt. Pleasant Panther girls’ basketball team has a new head coach to start out the 2017-18 season. After Nick Maynard stepped down as varsity coach, JV coach Curt Watson moved up to fill 1st chair. The Panthers had a record of 13 wins and 10 losses last year. Two of the three top scorers return this year, Maddie Williamson led the scoring with 11 points a game and led the team in steals with 40. Kalynn Batey returns after scoring 10 points a game last year and also pulled down 117 rebounds and handed out 60 assists. M.P. opens the season on the road Saturday at Durant a team they beat in Panther Gym 41-27 last season. Durant is coming off a 4-18 season, Amanda Wiese is their top returner from last year scoring 2 points a game. The freshman teams will play at 1 pm, JV at 2:30 and varsity at 4 pm.

After a couple year hiatus, Fort Madison Day at Carver Hawkeye Arena is back! The Fort Madison Area Chamber of Commerce has once again partnered with the University of Iowa Athletics to secure premium seating for the community to enjoy an Iowa Men’s Basketball game. This year, we will cheer on the Hawkeyes as they take on the Northern Illinois Huskies on Friday, December 29th at 7:00 pm. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 15th at 10:00 am at the Fort Madison Partners office, located at 614 9th Street.

Tickets and t-shirts will be available before Christmas and will make the perfect gift for that Hawkeye fan in your family! To ensure prompt delivery, the opportunity to purchase tickets runs through Thursday, November 30th at 4 pm. Tickets ordered after November 30th are not guaranteed a t-shirt with their ticket purchase.