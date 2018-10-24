NOTICE TO VOTERS OF HENRY COUNTY

For elections held in 2018, pre-registered voters are required to provide an approved form of identification or sign an oath of identification at the polling place before receiving and casting a ballot. Voters who are not pre-registered – such as voters registering to vote on election day – and voters who have changed precincts will also be required to provide proof of residence. A voter who cannot provide proof of identification may have their identity attested to by another voter registered in the precinct who has an approved form of identification. Starting January 1, 2019, all voters will be required to present an approved form of identification. For additional information about voter identification visit https://sos.iowa.gov/voterid