NOTICE OF REORGANIZATION PETITION

NOTICE OF REORGANIZATION PETITION CONCERNING VAN BUREN COMMUNITY

SCHOOL DISTRICT AND HARMONY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

You and each of you are hereby notified that petitions signed by the requisite number of eligible

electors of the Van Buren Community School District and the Harmony Community School

District have been presented to the Chief Administrator of the Great Prairie Area Education

Agency asking for the reorganization of the two districts into a new district as follows:

1. The name of the district shall be: Van Buren County Community School District

2. The territory of the new district shall be all of the current territory of the Van Buren

Community School District and the Harmony Community School District.

3. The number of directors of the new district is seven (7). Initial directors shall be

selected as provided in Section 275.41 (the alternative method of carryover

appointments), four (4) directors shall be initially appointed from the Van Buren

Community School District and two (2) directors shall be appointed from the

Harmony Community School District and the seventh director shall be unanimously

appointed or specially elected. The number of directors of the regular board shall be

seven (7) and shall be elected pursuant to Section 275.12(2)(c), Code of Iowa. Five

of the directors shall be elected as residents of five single member director districts

and two directors shall be elected at large. All directors shall be voted upon by all

district electors.

4. The assets and liabilities of both districts shall become the assets of the newly