NOTICE OF REORGANIZATION PETITIONWritten by Theresa Rose on October 15, 2017
NOTICE OF REORGANIZATION PETITION CONCERNING VAN BUREN COMMUNITY
SCHOOL DISTRICT AND HARMONY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
You and each of you are hereby notified that petitions signed by the requisite number of eligible
electors of the Van Buren Community School District and the Harmony Community School
District have been presented to the Chief Administrator of the Great Prairie Area Education
Agency asking for the reorganization of the two districts into a new district as follows:
1. The name of the district shall be: Van Buren County Community School District
2. The territory of the new district shall be all of the current territory of the Van Buren
Community School District and the Harmony Community School District.
3. The number of directors of the new district is seven (7). Initial directors shall be
selected as provided in Section 275.41 (the alternative method of carryover
appointments), four (4) directors shall be initially appointed from the Van Buren
Community School District and two (2) directors shall be appointed from the
Harmony Community School District and the seventh director shall be unanimously
appointed or specially elected. The number of directors of the regular board shall be
seven (7) and shall be elected pursuant to Section 275.12(2)(c), Code of Iowa. Five
of the directors shall be elected as residents of five single member director districts
and two directors shall be elected at large. All directors shall be voted upon by all
district electors.
4. The assets and liabilities of both districts shall become the assets of the newly