NOTICE OF INTENDED ACTION

The Board of Directors of the Mount Pleasant Community School District will take action on the following policy at its next regular board meeting.

Board Policy Series 400 – Staff Personnel AND

401.2 Discrimination Grievance Procedure (To Update Address Change)

Any person shall have the right to file a complaint alleging non-compliance with regulations outlined in Title IX of the 1972 Educational Amendments. The same procedure will be used for Title VI (Civil Rights Act of 1964), ADA/Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, and any other form of alleged discrimination. Complaints shall be directed to Superintendent of Schools, 202 North Main Street, Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, 52641. The telephone number is 319.385.7750.

Level One – Principal or Immediate Supervisor

A person with a grievance shall first discuss it with the principal or immediate supervisor, with the objective of resolving the matter informally. The act or condition shall be reported to the principal or immediate supervisor within (10) working days of the act or condition that is the basis of the grievance. A student with a complaint may discuss it with his/her teacher, counselor, or building principal.

Level Two – Mediation

Opportunity to resolve the grievance through mediation will be offered to the immediate supervisor or principal and the grievant. Mediation shall be held within fifteen (15) working days of meeting with the principal or immediate supervisor.

Level Three – Superintendent

If the grievance is not resolved at level one or two, and the grievant wishes to pursue the grievance, he or she may formalize it by filing a complaint in writing (form) to the Superintendent of Schools. The complaint shall state the nature of the grievance and the remedy requested. The filing of the formal, written complaint at level three must be within forty-five (45) working days from the date of the event giving rise to the grievance. The Superintendent shall meet with the grievant within fifteen (15) days of receiving the complaint. A minor student may be accompanied at the meeting by his/her parent or guardian. A written report from the Superintendent regarding action taken will be sent to the grievant within fifteen (15) working days after meeting with the grievant.

The procedure in no way denies the right of the grievant to file a formal complaint with the Office of Civil Rights in Kansas City, the Iowa Civil Rights Commission, other agencies available for mediation or rectification of affirmative action grievances, or to seek private counsel for complaints alleging discrimination.

Date of Adoption: March 28, 1972

Reviewed: February 10, 1992; November 9, 1998; December 11, 2000;

December 9, 2002; August 13, 2007; Oct. 8, 2012; Aug. 11, 2014

Amended: December 14, 1998; January 8, 2001

Written comments may be sent to Superintendent John Henriksen, 1010 East Washington Street, Suite 102, Mt. Pleasant, Iowa 52641.