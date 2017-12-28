NOTICE OF INTENDED ACTION (revised)

The Board of Directors of the Mount Pleasant Community School District will take action on the following policy at its next regular board meeting.

Board Policy 903.7

Restrictions regarding persons required to register on the Sex Offender Registry

Any person required to register as a sex offender under Iowa law who has been convicted of a sex offense, or any person required to register as a sex offender in another jurisdiction for a sex offense, shall not do any of the following:

Be present upon the real property of Mount Pleasant Community School District without the written permission of the school administrator or superintendent in advance. Loiter within three hundred feet of the boundary of a Mount Pleasant elementary or secondary school or child care facility. Be present on or in any vehicle owned, leased, or contracted by a Mount Pleasant elementary or secondary school without the written permission of the school administrator or superintendent when the vehicle is in use to transport students to or from a school or school-related activities.

A sex offender who has been convicted of a sex offense who is the parent or legal guardian of a Mount Pleasant student shall not be in violation of this policy solely during the period of time reasonably necessary to transport the offender’s own student to or from a Mount Pleasant facility.

A sex offender who has been convicted of a sex offense who is legally entitled to vote shall not be in violation of this policy solely for the period of time reasonably necessary to exercise the right to vote in a public election if the polling location of the offender is located in a Mount Pleasant facility.

A sex offender who has been convicted of a sex offense shall not operate, manage, be employed by, or act as a contractor or volunteer at a Mount Pleasant elementary or secondary school or child care facility.

This policy shall not apply to resident students of school age. Separate policies or procedures will be applied to these persons.

Written comments may be sent to Superintendent John Henriksen, 1010 East Washington Street, Suite 102, Mt. Pleasant, Iowa 52641.