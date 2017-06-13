NOTICE OF INTENDED ACTION regarding Substitute Teacher Pay

The Board of Directors of the Mount Pleasant Community School District will take action on the following policy at its next regular board meeting.

401.14 Substitutes

Personnel serving on a substitute or temporary basis in the school district shall, if possible, be certificated for the positions which they are to fill. Every effort shall be made to fill temporary positions with substitutes who have preparation equal to that of regular contract personnel. In the event such persons are not available, the employment of personnel who are properly qualified is authorized on a purely substitute or temporary basis.

REIMBURSEMENT:

Substitutes shall be paid on a daily rate for their teaching services. Such rate shall be set annually by the Board of Directors at the time salary schedules are considered and established. A substitute who serves in a specific assignment for a period in excess of ten consecutive teaching days shall be paid on a per diem salary rate consistent with the substitute’s training and experience position on the salary schedule for contract personnel. Credit will be allowed for approved teaching experience to a maximum of ten years. The maximum of ten years of allowance for experience may be waived at the sole discretion of the Superintendent for special circumstances and on a case-to-case basis. Such per diem salary shall apply for only that period of employment in excess of ten consecutive teaching days on a specific assignment. The ten consecutive teaching day requirement may be waived at the sole discretion of the Superintendent for special circumstances and on a case-to-case basis.

Date of Adoption: November 28, 1972

Reviewed: Jan. 15, 1990; Feb. 10, 1992; Nov. 9, 1998; Dec. 9, 2002; Dec. 8, 2003; Aug. 13, 2007; Oct. 8, 2012; Aug. 11, 2014

Amended: January 15, 1990; February 10, 1992; January 12, 2004

Proposed New Language

*A substitute who serves in a specific assignment for a period in excess of ten consecutive teaching days shall be paid a per diem rate of $150.

Written comments may be sent to Superintendent John Henriksen, 1010 East Washington Street, Suite 102, Mt. Pleasant, Iowa 52641.