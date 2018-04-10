NOTICE OF INTENDED ACTION

The Board of Directors of the Mount Pleasant Community School District will take action on the following policy at its next regular board meeting.

707.2 Scope of Nutrition Program

School Nutrition facilities are provided to serve students and all school personnel when school is in session. Facilities may also be used for food service to: (1) teacher or other school personnel groups, (2) parent-teacher meetings, and (3) civic organization meetings for the purpose of better understanding the schools, upon written approval.

The school lunch program shall be under the direction of a school lunch director who will establish and maintain a central record system, prepare menus and recipes, develop standards, initiate purchasing, recommend personnel for employment, promotion, or dismissal, and conduct in-service training programs.

Add these paragraphs to the end of existing Policy 707.2 Scope of the Program:

When a student/family lunch account is closed out the balance remaining will be refunded to the student’s parents. If the ending balance is greater than $10, a check will be issued and mailed to the address on file in the student management system. If the ending balance is less than $10, a letter will be sent to the parents stating their options to pick up a cash refund or donate the ending balance to the nutrition fund of the Mount Pleasant Community School District. The cash refund can be picked up at the District Central Office. If the parent fails to respond to the letter, either in writing or verbally, within 30 days, a donation to the nutrition will be assumed.

If a refund check is returned to the district as undeliverable by the U. S. Postal Service, attempts will be made to locate the family by other available means. However, if a forwarding address cannot be located, and the family does not contact the school district, the returned refund check will be considered void after six months time.

Date of Adoption: August 20, 1974

Reviewed: April 13, 1992; May 14, 2001; Feb. 14, 2006; Jan. 10, 2011; March 9, 2015

Amended:

Written comments may be sent to Superintendent John Henriksen, 1010 East Washington Street, Suite 102, Mt. Pleasant, Iowa 52641.