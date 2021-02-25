Notice of County Election

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that a County Election of Henry County, Iowa, will be held on Tuesday, the 2nd day of March 2021, at which election there will be submitted to the registered voters of said County the proposition set forth below.

The polls will be open from 7:00 am. close 8:00pm, and the polling places will be at the following locations in the nine election precincts of said County as follows:

NORTHWEST PRECINCT (Wayland City Hall) includes – Jefferson Township, Wayne Township residents living west of James Ave; Cities of Wayland, Coppock and Olds.

NORTHEAST PRECINCT (Winfield City Hall) includes – Scott Township and Canaan Township; Wayne Township residents living east of James Ave; Cities of Winfield and Mt Union.

CENTRAL PRECINCT (Emergency Management) includes– Trenton Township, Tippecanoe Township and Marion Township, Center Township, Cities of Rome, and Westwood.

PRECINCT 4 (Veterans Hall) includes– Mt Pleasant Ward I

PRECINCT 5 (Veterans Hall) includes – Mt Pleasant Ward II

PRECINCT 6 (Veterans Hall) includes –Mt Pleasant Ward III

PRECINCT 7 (Veterans Hall) includes – Mt Pleasant Ward IV

SOUTHWEST Precinct (Salem City Hall) includes – Salem Township, Jackson Township, Cities of Salem, and Hillsboro.

SOUTHEAST Precinct (New London Community Center) includes – New London Township, Baltimore Township, City of New London.

Any voter who is physically unable to enter a polling place has the right to vote in the voter’s vehicle. For further information, please contact the County Auditor’s Office at 319-385-0756 or e-mail rdetrick@henrycountyiowa.us. A sample ballot below is part of this Notice.