Nothing Unusual At Syperda Sentencing

Michael Syperda has been held in the Henry County Jail since June awaiting sentencing for the murder of his estranged wife. Under Iowa law, Syperda must serve the remainder of his life in prison without the opportunity for parole. That was made official at his sentencing in Henry County Court Thursday morning. Syperda was found guilty of first degree murder in the death of Elizabeth Syperda who disappeared in 2000. Her body still has not been found.