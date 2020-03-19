Nostradamus Nathan’s NCAA Tournament Simulation: Chaos Ensues!

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

(KILJ) — COVID-19 has stripped us of one of the greatest sporting events ever created, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have a little fun.

Instead of the tournament actually happening, I played it out in my head. Something I always did when I was growing up as on only child, where, on March Madness day, I’d go outside and broadcast the game to myself while playing on my hoop as every team and every player.

I’ll spare you the play-by-play and just give you the goods.

Sorry, folks — Iowa ain’t winning.

Without further ado, my 2020 NCAA Tournament:

Midwest Region (Indianapolis)

First Round:

Omaha:

#1 Kansas 88, #16 Siena 56

The top team in the country rolls past the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament champs.

#9 Marquette 74, #8 Houston 73

The heroics of senior guard Markus Howard, who scores 43 points while hitting eight 3’s helps the Golden Eagles move on to the Round of 32.

Sacramento :

#5 Auburn 82, #12 Liberty 76

Valiant effort by the sharp shooting Flames but Auburn’s length proves too much down the stretch. The Tigers are moving on.

#4 Wisconsin 61, #13 North Texas 47

Wisconsin’s defense has been lights out down the final third of the year helping them to a Big Ten regular season title — that continues in the first round stifling the Mean Green.

Greensboro:

#11 East Tennessee State 83, #6 Iowa 76

ETSU is the real deal. Iowa is good, but the Buccaneers have six guys over 35% from three. Playing in a virtual home-game in Greensboro, the Bucs snipe Iowa in a first-round upset.

#3 Duke 79, #14 Belmont 66

Duke has notoriously flubbed up in the tournament and Bruin coach Rick Byrd is one of the best in all of basketball, but the Blue Devils have too much size and talent this year.

St. Louis:

#7 Providence 67, #10 Arizona State 61

Providence has played a great schedule — the Sun Devils have not. The battle-tested Friars move on.

#2 Kentucky 87, #15 North Dakota State 66

Kentucky has had a down year by their standards, but still, they’re the #2 seed and draw a favorable matchup against the Bison, who are outmatched early and often. Kentucky overwhelms.

Round of 32:

Omaha:

#1 Kansas 93, #9 Marquette 71

Marquette is a bottom-rung defense without any size. Udoka Azubuike goes off for 29 points and 16 boards as the Jayhawks cruise to the Sweet 16.

Sacramento:

#5 Auburn 71, #4 Wisconsin 68

In a thrilling back-and-forth affair Auburn just does enough late to hold off Wisconsin, who has punched above their weight all year long. Is Auburn peaking at the right time?

Greensboro:

#11 East Tennessee State 87, #3 Duke 81

The glass slipper still fits, as the Buccaneers shoot 53% from three in another upset. One of the top shooting teams in the country has electrified the nation with upsets over Iowa and now Duke.

St. Louis:

#2 Kentucky 77, #7 Providence 66

Kentucky has too much size for the Friars, who battle tough for the first 35 minutes. The Wildcats pull away late to move on.

Sweet 16:

Region Semifinal #1:

#1 Kansas 79, #5 Auburn 70

Too much Udoka Azubuike, who takes over down the stretch for Kansas. Bruce Pearl’s boys’ give the Jayhawks everything they want and then some, but it’s the Jayhawks in the end.

Region Semifinal #2:

#2 Kentucky 71, #11 East Tennessee State 67

The Wildcats finally catch ETSU on an off-shooting night, but still the Bucs nearly pull off another upset. Kentucky’s “off-year”: a trip to the Elite 8.

Elite Eight:

Midwest Regional Final (Indianapolis):

#1 Kansas 82, #2 Kentucky 69

If you didn’t already know, Kansas is really, really good. They cruised through the region save a tilt with Auburn. They take down Calipari’s crew in quick fashion to move on to the Final Four.

East Region (New York):

First Round

Cleveland:

#1 Dayton 101, #16 Robert Morris 66

Dayton is just too good. Obi Toppin is just too good. No fret for the Flyers here.

#9 Florida 72, #8 Colorado 65

The Gators are always a tough out in March and this is no different. I thought Colorado would be a sleeper this year, but they’ve disappointed. Florida is moving on.

Greensboro:

#5 Butler 76, #12 Richmond 71

Like Florida, Butler is always tough in the tournament, but Richmond has had a special season. It will be no cake walk for the Bulldogs, but they do just enough to squeak out a first round win over the Spiders.

#4 Maryland 84, #13 Akron 65

The Terrapins are, on-paper, one of the most talented teams in the country. Led by senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. the Terrapins set fire to the nets in a round one thrashing of Akron.

Albany:

#11 UCLA 67, #6 Penn State 61

Mild upset here as the Bruins take down an up and down Penn State club. The Bruins get in after winning their play-in game. In each of the last three tournaments, a team who has won their play-in game has went on to upset their first round opponent.

#3 Villanova 74, #14 Hofstra 57

Too much size, talent and shooting as Villanova cruises past the Pride. Does Nova have one more run in them?

Tampa:

#7 West Virginia 75, #10 Utah State 73

What a battle between two very talented teams, but in the end it’s Bobby Huggins’ group moving on. Utah State has nothing to hang their heads about.

#2 Florida State 96, #15 Northern Kentucky 67

The Seminoles are one of the toughest teams in the country and they show why here, throttling the Norse from the opening tip. Playing only a short drive south of Tallahassee, there’s a ton of Garnet and Gold in Tampa.

Second Round:

Cleveland:

#1 Dayton 83, #9 Florida 67

Don’t be surprised if Dayton fly’s to the Final Four. The Flyers have it all, led by top-3 pick Obi Toppin, Dayton soars past the Gators to move into the Sweet 16.

Greensboro:

#4 Maryland 77, #5 Butler 70

Jalen Smith proves too much on the offensive glass, pouring in 13 points and 17 boards as the Terrapins oust Butler. Sign me up for a Maryland-Dayton Sweet 16 matchup. Oooo-weee.

Albany:

#11 UCLA 68, #3 Villanova 64

It’s the year of the 11-seed. We saw ETSU make it to the Sweet 16 in the Midwest, here we see UCLA continue their March run with an upset over Villanova. The Wildcats shoot 27% from 3 in this one, giving the Bruins the advantage they need.

Tampa:

#2 Florida State 83, #7 West Virginia 72

Country roads are taking West Virginia home, as the Seminoles use their elite size and skill to knock off the Mountaineers. Florida State has their sights set on a Final Four appearance.

Sweet 16:

Regional Semifinal #1:

#1 Dayton 92, #4 Maryland 72

Dayton puts up 56 first half points as they shoot 64% from the field in a huge win. If you didn’t know already, Dayton is really freakin’ good.

Regional Semifinal #2:

#2 Florida State 74, #11 UCLA 58

The Bruins keep it close for a half as Florida State only leads by two at recess before the Seminoles open it up in the second. Future NBA pick Devin Vasell leads Florida State with 16 points in the win.

Elite Eight:

East Regional Final (New York)

#2 Florida State 91, #1 Dayton 80

Another huge second half propels the Seminoles to the Final Four for the first time since 1972. Dayton’s Obi Toppin, a Naismith POY Candidate struggles with the Seminoles length scoring just 10 points.

West Region (Los Angeles)

First Round

Spokane:

#1 Gonzaga 81, Prairie View A&M 71

Much closer game than anticipated as the Zags are pushed to the brink. PVAM has the game tied at halftime, but the Zags’ go on a late run to survive. No style points…

#8 LSU 81, #9 Oklahoma 62

LSU star Skylar Mays finishes with 19 points as the Tigers move on. Oklahoma, a bubble selection, doesn’t look like they belong in the field.

#12 Yale 84, #5 Michigan 72

The Ivy League champs cruise in the second half past Michigan who shoots a chilly 33% from the field as Yale moves on. Yale gets 22 points from sharpshooter Azar Swain, as they sink 10 triples.

#4 Oregon 77, #13 New Mexico State 74

Payton Pritchard puts up 22 points, nine assists and five boards as Oregon escapes with a close win. The Aggies are a tough mid-major, but Dana Altman’s group does just enough to win and advance.

Albany:

#6 BYU 94, #11 Indiana 90

High scoring affair as both shoot better than 46% from three. In the end it’s the Coogs free throw shooting that proves the difference, hitting 20-of-28. Indiana shoots just 12-for-20 from the charity stripe.

#3 Seton Hall 84, #14 Eastern Washington 75

National POY candidate Myles Powell puts up 21 points as the Pirates survive after being down four at halftime.

Sacramento:

#10 Texas Tech 88, #7 Arizona 82

Another mild upset as the Red Raiders take down Arizona. Texas Tech went to the National Title last year, and while they probably won’t this year, another first round win is a huge step for a budding power.

#2 San Diego State 77, #15 UC-Irvine 72

Another close shave for a top-seed, but there are legimate questions surrounding the Aztecs, who have not been playing their best basketball of late. They advance behind star Malachi Flynn’s 21 points, but there are higher aspirations here. Will they reach them?

Second Round:

Spokane:

#1 Gonzaga 90, #8 LSU 85

Another instant classic in what has turned into the tournament’s best region so far. Gonzaga closes the game out from the line, while big man Filip Petrusev saves the day with 25 points and 10 boards.

#4 Oregon 85, #12 Yale 57

No sweat here for Oregon, who cruises past upset minded Yale. Oregon takes a double digit first half lead and never looks back.

Albany:

#6 BYU 92, #3 Seton Hall 81

Despite the best efforts of Myles Powell (27 points, four assists) the Pirates can’t defeat BYU, who advances to the Sweet 16. BYU is proving to be a tough out.

Sacramento:

#2 San Diego State 88, #10 Texas Tech 82

Malachi Flynn up to his usual tricks again with 20 points as he resuscitates the Aztecs in the second to move into the Sweet 16. Jahmi’us Ramsey put up a game high 23 points for the Red Raiders who’s season comes to a close.

Sweet 16:

Regional Semifinal #1:

#1 Gonzaga 85, #4 Oregon 76

Leading by one at half, the Ducks thought they might punch their ticket to the Elite 8, in the end, however, it was Gonzaga, using 47-37 second half to defeat Oregon. A shaky first two games behind them, Gonzaga looks focused.

Regional Semifinal #2:

#6 BYU 83, #2 San Diego State 69

The COUGARS ARE MOVING ON! Upset city brewing, the glass slipper still fits as BYU shoots 56% from the field to move into the Region Final against Gonzaga.

Elite 8:

West Regional Final (Los Angeles):

#6 BYU 108, #1 Gonzaga 99 (Final/3OT)

In one of the most memorable Elite 8 games of all time, the BYU Cougars move on to the Final Four after beating the Zags in three overtimes. BYU’s shooting prowess (18-for-34 from three) proves too much in the end. WOW!

South Region (Houston)

First Round

Omaha

#1 Baylor 80, #16 Winthrop 62

An easy win for the Bears, who led by 23 at half and played their student managers in the second.

#8 Saint Mary’s 80, #9 Rutgers 61

It’s been a rough tournament for the Big Ten and it doesn’t get any better here as the Gaels torch Rutgers, shooting a blistering 52% from three.

Tampa

#5 Ohio State 80, #12 Stephen F. Austin 65

That’s more like it for the Big Ten as Ohio State rolls past the Lumberjacks. Kaleb Wesson finishes with 16 points and 12 boards as the Buckeyes move on.

#4 Louisville 58, #13 Vermont 57

Leading by seven at the break, the Cards see their lead disintegrate in the second half only to see Anthony Lamb’s three point buzzer beater miss to hold off the Catamounts. Again, no style points in March.

Cleveland

#11 Cincinnati 66, #6 Virginia 61 (Final/OT)

Last year’s national champs just didn’t have the same squad this year as Cincy knocks off Virginia in overtime. Bearcat star Jarron Cumberland finishes with 22 points, six boards and five assists in the upset victory.

#14 Bradley 73, #3 Michigan State 71

Shocker here, but Sparty runs out of gas after a huge close to their season. Another disappointing first round loss for Tom Izzo’s bunch a la that loss a few years ago to Middle Tennessee State. Cassius Winston had 18 points for Michigan State.

St. Louis

#10 USC 83, #7 Illinois 80 (Final/OT)

The brutal run for the Big Ten continues in another first round loss, this time the Illini. USC star Onyeka Okongwu comes up huge with 25 points and 12 boards.

#2 Creighton 79, #15 Little Rock 64

Ty-Shon Alexander pours in 14 points in limited minutes as the Blue Jays easily advance to the Round of 32.

Round of 32

Omaha

#1 Baylor 85, #8 Saint Mary’s 83

It wasn’t pretty, but Baylor survives into the Sweet 16. The Gaels are a really good team, who can shoot it very well from three, fortunately for the Bears, Saint Mary’s is just 64% from the line in this one.

Tampa

#5 Ohio State 84, #4 Louisville 75

A balanced Buckeye effort guides Ohio State back to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2013. Kaleb Wesson leads five Buckeyes in double figures with 15 points.

Cleveland

#11 Cincinnati 76, #14 Bradley 63

Bradley’s hot shooting can’t carry them past the physical Bearcats who overcome a two-point deficit at halftime behind a 43-28 second half run to move into the Sweet 16.

St. Louis

#2 Creighton 75, #10 USC 73

Mitch Ballock picks up the slack for Ty-Shon Alexander who had an off night (11 points, 4-for-10 shooting, four fouls) as Creighton takes USC’s best punch and then some.

Sweet 16

Regional Semifinal #1

#5 Ohio State 78, #1 Baylor 68

The strong tournament for the Buckeyes continues as they punch their ticket to the Regional Final. Ohio State big man Kaleb Wesson is making his case for the tournament’s most outstanding player with another 16 point, 12 rebound double-double.

#2 Creighton 89, #11 Cincinnati 77

After narrowly escaping USC, Creighton removes all doubt with a strong showing against a game Bearcat club. Ty-Shon Alexander rebounds with 18 points, six boards and five assists to push the Blue Jays to their first Elite Eight since 1941.

Elite Eight

South Regional Final (Houston)

#2 Creighton 89, #5 Ohio State 81

Another huge game for Blue Jay star Ty-Shon Alexander as he pours in 27 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to punch Creighton’s first ever Final Four ticket.

FINAL FOUR

National Semifinal #1 (Atlanta)

#1 Kansas 94, #2 Florida State 72

Dominance. Pure and utter dominance. Kansas jumps out to a 51-35 hafltime lead and never looks back behind Devon Dotson’s 22 points. Florida State’s dream run comes to a close as Kansas squashes them like a mosquito on a July Iowa night.

National Semifinal #2 (Atlanta)

#2 Creighton 80, #6 BYU 71

Another Cinderella eliminated as BYU’s best effort falls just short. Creighton raced out to a 38-30 halftime lead to move into the National Title game. The poor game for Ty-Shon Alexander now in the rear-view, he had 19 points to lead the Jays.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP (ATLANTA)

#1 Kansas 88, #2 Creighton 70