NORTHEY TO VISIT HENRY, DES MOINES, LOUISA AND MADISON COUNTIES NOV. 1 AND 2

DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey today announced that he will be making stops in Henry, Des Moines, Louisa and Madison Counties on Wednesday, November 1 and Thursday, November 2. On Wednesday, Northey will tour the Beck’s Hybrids facility in Mt. Pleasant, have lunch at the Buffalo Tavern (an Iowa Pork Producers Association best pork tenderloin finalist) in Burlington, visit Flint Cliffs Manufacturing in Burlington and then meet with officials at TriOak Foods in Oakville. On Thursday, Northey will visit Howells Tree Farm in rural Cumming.