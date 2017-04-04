NORTHEY COMMENTS ON IOWA CROPS PROGRESS AND CONDITION REPORT

DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistical Service. The report is released weekly from April through October.

“The damp weather has mostly kept farmers from starting spring field work. There have been some fertilizer applications that have taken place as the weather allowed. Just 6 percent of oats have been planted, which is nearly a week behind the 5-year average,” Northey said.

The weekly report is also available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website at www.IowaAgriculture.gov<http://www.IowaAgriculture.gov> or on USDA’s site at www.nass.usda.gov/ia<http://www.nass.usda.gov/ia>. The report summary follows here:

CROP REPORT

A rainy week prevented field work across most of Iowa during the week ending April 2, 2017, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Statewide there were just 0.6 days suitable for fieldwork, with only northeast, central and southeast Iowa reporting 1.0 or more days suitable. Fertilizer, manure, and anhydrous applications were made as conditions allowed.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 1 percent very short, 6 percent short, 67 percent adequate, and 26 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 2 percent very short, 6 percent short, 72 percent adequate, and 20 percent surplus. South central Iowa reported the highest surplus subsoil moisture level at 38 percent although just a week ago, according to the USDA’s U.S. Drought Monitor, portions of the area were still considered to be in a moderate drought along with much of southeast Iowa.

Six percent of oats have been planted, 3 days behind last year’s progress, and almost a week behind the 5-year average.

Livestock conditions are generally good although muddy lots are reported to be an issue. Calving is already complete for some cattle operations.