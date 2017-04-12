NORTHEY COMMENTS ON IOWA CROPS PROGRESS AND CONDITION REPORT

DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistical Service. The report is released weekly from April through October.

“Wet weather kept farmers from the field for most of the week, but the dryer weather and warmer temps late in the week allowed some field work and fertilizer applications to take place. We will need some more warm and dry weather before we start see widespread fieldwork,” Northey said. “We are also seeing very good spring growth of the cover crops that were planted last fall. We will be highlighting cover crops on the Department’s social media all this week and encourage farmers to share photos of cover crops on their farm as well.”

The weekly report is also available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website at www.IowaAgriculture.gov<http://www.IowaAgriculture.gov> or on USDA’s site at www.nass.usda.gov/ia<http://www.nass.usda.gov/ia>. The report summary follows here:

CROP REPORT

Rain prevented field work early in the week ending April 9, 2017, but by the weekend many Iowa producers were able to get into their fields, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Statewide there were 1.8 days suitable for fieldwork. Field work activities included anhydrous, fertilizer, and manure applications, and some CRP burning as part of mid-contract management. Where conditions allowed, field cultivation also took place. Farmers also prepared equipment for planting as they waited for the soil to warm up and dry out.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 1 percent very short, 3 percent short, 72 percent adequate, and 24 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 1 percent very short, 5 percent short, 75 percent adequate, and 19 percent surplus.

Seventeen percent of the State’s expected oat crop has been planted, just over one week behind the 5-year average. Oats emerged reached 4 percent, three days behind average.

Pasture condition rated 3 percent very poor, 7 percent poor, 27 percent fair, 54 percent good, and 9 percent excellent. Pastures are beginning to green up as temperatures rise. Calving continues with no reported issues. Feedlots remain muddy, but are improving.