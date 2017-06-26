NORTHEY COMMENTS ON IOWA CROP PROGRESS AND CONDITION REPORT

DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistical Service. The report is released weekly from April through October.

“Crops continue to make good progress and in general remain in good condition, with 79 percent of corn and 74 percent of beans rated good or excellent. There is concern about dry conditions in areas that have missed recent rains, especially in southeast Iowa where topsoil moisture is 78 percent short or very short,” Northey said.

The weekly report is also available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website at www.IowaAgriculture.gov<http://www.IowaAgriculture.gov> or on USDA’s site at www.nass.usda.gov/ia<http://www.nass.usda.gov/ia>. The report summary follows here:

CROP REPORT

Iowa experienced below normal temperatures across the state with mostly isolated precipitation during the week ending June 25, 2017, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Statewide there were 5.3 days suitable for fieldwork. Activities for the week included herbicide application, side-dressing, cultivating, and haying.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 5 percent very short, 23 percent short, 70 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus. Southeast Iowa’s topsoil moisture levels continued to fall with 78 percent rated short to very short. Subsoil moisture levels rated 3 percent very short, 15 percent short, 79 percent adequate and 3 percent surplus.

Seventy-nine percent of the corn crop was rated in good to excellent condition. Soybean emergence reached 96 percent complete, 5 days behind last year but 4 days ahead of the 5-year average. Soybean condition rated 74 percent good to excellent. Oats headed reached 84 percent this week, 4 days behind last year but equal to average. Oats coloring reached 10 percent, 4 days behind last year and 3 days behind average. Oat condition rated 76 percent good to excellent.

The second cutting of alfalfa hay reached 10 percent complete, 5 days behind average. Hay condition rated 84 percent good to excellent. Pasture condition deteriorated slightly to 66 percent good to excellent. Livestock conditions were described as good.