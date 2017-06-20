NORTHEY COMMENTS ON IOWA CROP PROGRESS AND CONDITION REPORT

DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistical Service. The report is released weekly from April through October.

“Many parts of the state saw some needed rain last week, unfortunately it was accompanied by some severe weather that caused some hail damage to crops. In general, crops remain in pretty good condition, with 78 percent of corn and 74 percent of beans rated good or excellent,” Northey said.

The weekly report is also available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website at www.IowaAgriculture.gov<http://www.IowaAgriculture.gov> or on USDA’s site at www.nass.usda.gov/ia<http://www.nass.usda.gov/ia>. The report summary follows here:

CROP REPORT

Warm and windy weather with spotty thunderstorms prevailed across Iowa during the week ending June 18, 2017, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Those isolated storms left some farmers assessing crop damage from strong winds and hail. Statewide there were 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork. Activities for the week included cutting hay, spraying herbicides, nitrogen side-dressing, and re-planting.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 5 percent very short, 22 percent short, 71 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus. Southwestern Iowa reported the highest levels of topsoil moisture with 96 percent adequate to surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 3 percent very short, 15 percent short, 79 percent adequate and 3 percent surplus. Only the northeast and southwest corners of the State saw an increase in subsoil moisture. Many reports mentioned the need for timely rain.

Seventy-eight percent of the corn crop was rated in good to excellent condition. Soybean emergence reached 92 percent, 5 days behind last year but 4 days ahead of average. Soybean condition rated 74 percent good to excellent. Oats headed reached 67 percent this week, 4 days behind last year. Oat condition rated 77 percent good to excellent.

The first cutting of alfalfa hay reached 94 percent complete this week and second cutting has begun in many areas. Hay condition remained 83 percent good to excellent. Pasture condition decreased slightly to 69 percent good to excellent. Some livestock stress was reported as a result of the heat.