NORTHEY COMMENTS ON IOWA CROP PROGRESS AND CONDITION REPORT

DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistical Service. The report is released weekly from April through October.

“The dry weather allowed farmers to finish planting, make hay, spray for weeds, and side-dress fertilizer. Most of the state could use a good soaking rain as the high temperatures and windy conditions have really dried things out and some crops are starting to show some stress as a result,” Northey said.

The weekly report is also available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website at www.IowaAgriculture.gov<http://www.IowaAgriculture.gov> or on USDA’s site at www.nass.usda.gov/ia<http://www.nass.usda.gov/ia>. The report summary follows here:

CROP REPORT

Dry and hot conditions helped crop development and fieldwork progress during the week ending June 11, 2017, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Statewide there were 6.8 days suitable for fieldwork, the highest number of days suitable so far this year. However, Iowa could use rain in the next week, as some crops are showing signs of stress due to the dry conditions. Activities for the week included cutting and baling hay, spraying herbicides and side-dressing corn with nitrogen, and planting and re-planting.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 7 percent very short, 33 percent short, 59 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus. Southeastern Iowa reported the lowest levels of topsoil moisture with 56 percent rated short to very short. Subsoil moisture levels rated 2 percent very short, 16 percent short, 79 percent adequate and 3 percent surplus.

Ninety-six percent of Iowa’s corn crop has emerged, one week behind last year. Seventy-seven percent of the corn crop was rated in good to excellent condition. Soybean planting reached 98 percent complete, over 2 weeks ahead of the 5-year average. Soybean emergence reached 85 percent, 2 days behind last year but 4 days ahead of average. Soybean condition rated 73 percent good to excellent. Oats headed reached 44 percent this week, 5 days behind last year and 2 days behind average. Oat condition rated 77 percent good to excellent.

A full week of dry weather allowed Iowa farmers to complete nearly one-third of the State’s first cutting of alfalfa during the week to reach 86 percent complete. Hay condition decreased slightly to 83 percent good to excellent. Pasture condition decreased to 71 percent good to excellent. There were scattered reports of stress on livestock due to the heat.