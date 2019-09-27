North Main Closed Again, Briefly.

Mike Nelson Concrete Paving will be finishing sealing joints on N. Main St Monday Sept. 30th and striping parking on the West side this will require closing North Main St. to traffic while this work is being completed. As soon as this is completed the street will be opened to traffic.

The concrete crew plans to pour the gray concrete Monday Sept. 30th on Jefferson St. from Clay St. to Washington St. Then pour the colored brick pattern Tuesday October 1st. This is all contingent upon the weather. The backfill and seeding will follow. Once these are finished the striping crew will come in and paint out the parking on Jefferson St. We just need about 5 dry days to complete the Business District work.