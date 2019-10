North Liberty Man Arrested on Henry Co. Warrants

At approximately 4:45AM on October 9, 2019, Timothy Edward Gene Watson, age 40, of North Liberty, Iowa, was arrested on Henry County Warrants of Robbery First Degree, Theft Second Degree, Interference with Official Acts-Dangerous Weapon and Assault on Persons in Certain Occupation-Use/Display Weapon.

These charges are from a September 26, 2019, house burglary in the 1900 grid of 170th Street.