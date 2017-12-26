Norman Hazen Beeler

Norman Hazen Beeler entered his heavenly home on December 21st, 2017 at Parkview Care Center in Fairfield, Iowa. He was born September 30th, 1924 near Lebanon, Iowa to Hazen Warner Beeler and Bera Beryl Wilson Beeler. He graduated from Cantril High School in 1942 and attended Parsons College a short time before being drafted into the World War II Air Corps. During the War he was stationed in Clovis, New Mexico; Boca Raton, Florida; and Levinworth, Kansas as a B29 Bomber Radar Mechanic. During military leave on Christmas Day in 1945, he married Beverly Jeanne Davis. Beverly passed in January 1994.

After being discharge from the Air Corps in 1946 they made their home on his 4th generation family farm south of Lebanon where he farmed until retiring. He worked at the Van Buren ASCS taking farm field measurements, at Emerson Electric in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa as a Submarine Detection Calibration Analyst then later at Motorola as a Two Way Radio Diagnostician. He served on the Lebanon Cemetery board and was a member of the Lebanon United Methodist Church.

Living to cherish his memory are daughter, Norma Beeler Alexander (Tom) of East Moline, Illinois; son, Randi Beeler (Colleen) of Ottumwa, Iowa; daughter, Sonia Beeler Stookesberry (John) of Milton, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Alexander Salisbury of Hampshire, Illinois, Jason Alexander of Elm Hurst, Illinois, Sally Alexander of Phoenix, Arizona, Amy Alexander Jones of Phoenix, Arizona, Stefany Stookesberry Wells of Milton, Iowa, Nancy Stookesberry Huff of Ankeny, Iowa, and Jay Stookesberry of Ankeny, Iowa; eleven great-grandchildren, Kyle Salisbury, Mylo, McKane, Mallory, Daphny, and Camden Wells, Ben and Rogen Jones, Audrey, Meredith, and Camille Huff; one nephew, David Davis; and a niece, Christine Davis Ernst.

He was preceded in death by his wife; both parents; a sister, Nancy Beeler Daggs; and an infant brother, Rodney.

Visitation will be at the Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua, Iowa on Saturday, December 30, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. followed by a 10:30 a.m. service with military rites observed. Burial will be at a later date. A memorial has been established to the Lebanon Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.