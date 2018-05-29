Norma Jean Meyer

Norma Jean Meyer, 80 of rural Wayland, died Monday, May 28, 2018 at the Parkview Home in Wayland.

Funeral Services have been set for 11:00 AM Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the Wayland Mennonite Church with Kelly Slagel and Micheal Swartzendruber officiating. Burial will be 10:00 AM Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the North Hill Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 2:00 PM Friday, June 1, 2018 and family will receive friends from 4-7:00PM at the Wayland Mennonite Church. Beatty-Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be designated to the North Hill Cemetery, Greenmound Cemetery, Mt Pleasant Library or the Washington Library.

Norma was born July 28, 1937 in Wayland, Iowa the daughter of Arthur R. and Velma (Rich) Messer. She graduated from Wayland High School in 1955 and was united in marriage to James K. Meyer on October 25, 1958 at the Wayland Mennonite Church.

She was a faithful member of the Wayland Mennonite Church and was employed with the Mc Daniel Drug Store, Wayland Telephone Company and the Wayland Sale Barn. Norma was an avid reader and Iowa Women’s Basketball fan.

Survivors include her husband James of Wayland, son Todd (Deanna) of Wayland and daughter Julie Meyer of Wayland; brothers, Roger Messer of Wilford, AK, David Messer of Knoxville, TN; sister Elizabeth (Fred) Rugg, of Wayland; three grandchildren Jill Meyer, Jenny (Mike) Giudici and Joel (Morgan) Meyer; two great-grandchildren Isabella and Grace.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Robert Rich and Russell Rich and sister Ruth Messer.