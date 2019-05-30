Norma J. Vallombroso

Norma J. Vallombroso, 90, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, formerly of New Haven, CT, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at her home.

According to her wishes, Mrs. Vallombroso was cremated. A graveside service will be held in Connecticut at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born October 8, 1928, in Middletown, CT, Norma Jeanette was the daughter of Norman and Mabel (Depaige) Carter. She attended Clinton School. On July 4, 1962, she married Thomas Vallombroso, Sr. in Connecticut. He preceded her in death in April 1992.

For Norma, family always came first. She sold maintenance agreements for Sears for several years. She also worked for Sam’s Club for numerous years. Norma was of the Christian faith. She enjoyed reading, cooking, and growing orchids. She was philanthropic and supported various charities.

Norma is survived by five children, Vivian (Allan) Barrett Selmquist of Port Richey, FL, Judith Barrett Guarino of Salem, IA, Arnold Vallombroso of CA, Tom (AC) Vallombroso of Mt. Pleasant, IA, and Carmelmarie (James) Vallombroso Blankenship-Livi of Milford, ME. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Along with her parents and husband, Norma was preceded in death by three brothers, Miles Carter, Norman Carter Jr., and Charles Carter who died in infancy.