Norma I. Crawford

Norma I. Crawford, 83 of Mitchellville and formerly of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at the Mitchell Village Care Center in Mitchellville.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant with Rev. Earl Swigart officiating. Burial will follow in the Lambirth Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Lambirth Cemetery in her memory.

