Noon Hour Fire Call

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department was called out to the Pizza Ranch on Grand Avenue over the noon hour Thursday. According to Fire Chief Drew Schumacher, a chicken fryer caught fire. The fire was confined to the kitchen area. No one was injured. There was no structural damage, just some smoke damage. Eight firefighters, one engine and one command vehicle responded. After they removed the fryer and ventilated the building the crew was back at the station by 12:45 pm.