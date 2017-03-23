No Ticket Sales Train Depot in Mt. Pleasant

The Mt. Pleasant Depot is no longer manned on a regular basis. Amtrack officials informed Mt. Pleasant Mayor Steve Brimhall that Roger Graber has been hired to be at the depot two times a day to unlock the building and be there while passengers load and unload. Tickets are now for sale only on-line and if passengers wish to check arrival and departure times they must check on-line. Amtrack is concerned about profits in the Midwest. Although, Mt. Pleasant Depot has the second highest ridership in the state.