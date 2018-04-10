No One Shot

At about 10:25 this morning (Tuesday) law enforcement responded to a report of a shooting at Harlan Elementary School. Henry County Sheriff Rich McNamee has confirmed that a shooting did not occur. Apparently an individual entered the school office and asked for help for his wife who had been shot. That was not the case. No one was shot. Students were kept in their classrooms as a precaution. Sheriff McNamee said school staff were able to provide addresses where the man might be found. He was quickly found and taken into custody. A mental health evaluation is probable.