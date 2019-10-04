NL Utilities Meeting Today (Friday)

NEW LONDON MUNICIPAL UTILITIES – AGENDA FOR BOARD OF TRUSTEES

OCTOBER 4TH, 2019 – FRIDAY AFTERNOON – 1:00 P.M. – NEW LONDON COUNCIL CHAMBERS

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING Chairman Pro-Tem Bob Byczek

2. ROLL CALL: Jerry Wilhelm, Steve Rotter, Jodi Jackson, Shanon Wellington, and Bob Byczek

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. OPEN FORUM

5. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

a. Approve minutes of the previous meetings (1-8)

b. Accept Treasurer’s report (9-16)

c. Approve payment of claims (Handout)

d. Approve Jay & Jody Wanger, freezer rebate, 2707 Old Highway 34 (17)

e. Approve Karl Braun, refrigerator rebate, 508 S. Maple St., Apt. 1 (18)

f. Approve Karl Braun, refrigerator rebate, 508 S. Maple St., Apt. 3 (19)

6. OLD BUSINESS

a. Discuss the regional safety coordinator, replacing SASSO (20-21)

b. Discuss and take action on purchasing a second diesel fuel storage tank at the generation plant and completing the necessary piping and concrete pad for the project

7. NEW BUSINESS

a. Approve a donation to the Holiday Stroll Committee for this year’s festivities (22-23)

b. Approve re-investing water funds in a CD (24)

c. Discuss Uniti’s request for a pole attachment agreement with NLMU (25)

d. Service Rules Work Session, October _______, 2019 at _________, _____________________

e. Utility Board Meeting, Friday, November 1st, 2019 at 1:00 PM, Community Center

8. REPORTS

a. Foreman’s Report – Dave Ford (26-33)

b. Council Minutes (34-39)

9. ADJOURNMENT