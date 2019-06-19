Next Community Band Concert Program

Mount Pleasant Community Band Concert

Thursday, June 20 at 7:00 pm

Central Park

Adam Creager, Conductor

Afterburn by Randall D. Standridge

Fanfare For The Common Man by Aaron Copland

American Cameos by Jay Dawson

Colonel Bogey March by Kenneth J. Alford

Deep River arranged by James Swearingen

MacArthur Park by Jimmy Webb

Instant Swing Concert arranged by Eric Osterling

Woodchopper’s Ball; Jumpin’ Jack; Zoot Suit Riot; Puttin’ On The Ritz

It Don’t Mean A Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing); Stompin’ At The Savory;

Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy; Leap Frog; Go-Daddy-O; In The Mood; Jump, Jive An’ Wail

Lassus Trombone by Henry Fillmore