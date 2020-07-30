News, Thursday, July 30th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

New London Man Charged With Possession of Stolen Property:

A motorcycle stolen in Mount Pleasant last week was found in Bonaparte and a New London man has been arrested in connection with case.

Clint Potter, was taken into custody and charged with possession of stolen property and trespassing.

Van Buren County Sheriff’s Deputies said the bike had been re-painted and it’s emblems were removed but were still able to identify it as the missing bike.

Lee County Narcotics Task Force Arrests Two:

The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a St. Louis man and woman on felony drug charges.

Christopher Baretich, 29, and Alexandra Mayhall, 27, both of St. Louis, Mo., were arrested in Argyle and charged with felony possession of marijuana and traffic citations for speeding and failure to have a valid driver’s license.

The arrests stem from a traffic stop investigation for speeding conducted by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

This investigation led to the discovery of over one half pound of marijuana located in the vehicle.

The Lee County Narcotics Task Force was contacted to assist in the investigation.

Access Energy Modifies Format for 2020 Annual Meeting:

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty surrounding the ability of large groups to gather and for the protection of the health and safety of members and employees, the Access Energy Cooperative Board of Directors made the decision to modify the format of the 2020 Annual meeting of the members.

The large gathering that always includes music, family fun and a meal at McMillan Park has been eliminated.

Cooperative Manager Kevin Wheeler explains the Board’s struggle with cancelling the popular picnic:

The election of directors will be conducted by mail and electronic voting only.

Each member who votes will receive a $10 bill credit.

Ballots must be received by 4:30 pm on August 3 to be eligible.

Members should have already received their information packets.

Sen. Chuck Grassley on China’s Promises to Increase Purchases of Ag Commodities :

Iowa farmers are anxious to know that China will carry thru on promises to increase purchases of agriculture goods.

According to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussions with China’s leadership indicates they have every intention of completing their obligations under the Phase 1 trade deal.

KILJ News asked Senator Chuck Grassley if he is confident China will make good on their side of the deal:

Correctional Officer Assaulted at Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison Last Night:

A correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary at approximately 7:10 p.m last night.

The officer was handling the distribution of medications to inmates in a living unit. After issuing a verbal directive to an inmate, the inmate began advancing towards the officer in an aggressive manner.

The officer attempted to deploy pepper spray, but it didn’t deter the inmate, who then proceeded to assault the officer with closed fist strikes.

The officer was able to utilize defense maneuvers to restrain the inmate, and additional staff quickly arrived to assist.

The officer was assessed by prison medical staff and returned to his post.

The inmate did not suffer any significant injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.

Board Approves $65.4M in Cuts to State Universities:

The Iowa Board of Regents has approved $65.4 million in cuts to the state’s public universities in the latest blow to their budgets.

The Des Moines Register reports that the board unanimously approved a $1.5 billion general operating budget for the schools Tuesday afternoon that includes $727.9 million for the University of Iowa, $629.9 million for Iowa State University, and $170 million for the University of Northern Iowa.

The reductions are on top of an $8 million cut in state funding approved by the Legislature last month.