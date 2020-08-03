News, Monday, August 3rd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Henry County Health Center Offers Immunization Clinic:

Henry County Public Health is holding another all-day immunization clinic and encourages students to get their back to school shots early to beat the rush.

This special clinic will be held on Thursday August 6th 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Immunizations are needed before going into Kindergarten, 7th and 12th grades.

Free dental screenings will be available that day also from 1:30 – 6:00 p.m. All Iowa children enrolling in Kindergarten and 9th grade are required to have a dental screening prior to starting school.

These are walk-in clinics so additional safety measures are also being taken. Only two families will be allowed in the building at a time and request that only the children receiving immunizations and one adult are present.

It is recommended to wear a cloth face mask if you have one. If you or your child are ill, please stay home.

There will be instructions posted outside as to the procedure to follow.

In addition to these special clinics, regular immunization clinics are held on Tuesdays 9-11:00 a.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 1-4:00 p.m., and the 1st and 3rd Thursdays 1-6:00 p.m.

Please call Public Health at 319-385-0779 if you have any questions.

Hy-Vee Announces Flu Vaccine Availability Increases:

Hy-Vee Grocery Stores have announced that the flu vaccine will be available inside its more than 270 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations throughout its eight-state region without an appointment or prescription, and will also be offered via a drive-up option at Hy-Vee pharmacy locations between Aug. 17 and Oct. 31.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people 6 months and older get a flu vaccine each year to prevent getting and spreading the flu virus.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Hy-Vee has continued to follow CDC guidelines for safety and precautions.

The stores, including the pharmacy areas, maintain enhanced cleaning regimens, social distancing protocols and Plexiglas shields at registers and customer service counters.

Hy-Vee pharmacists conduct a screening process to ensure that they are administering the vaccine type most beneficial for each individual. Medicare and most insurance plans cover the flu vaccine and other immunizations at no charge.

Flu vaccines are available at Hy-Vee pharmacies on a walk-in/drive-up basis without a prescription as allowed per state law during regular pharmacy hours.

Unemployment Claims Dropped Again in the Last Week:

Iowa Workforce Development says continuing unemployment claims were down by nearly five-thousand (4,970) from the previous week.

The number of first-time unemployment claims were down by nearly 1,400 (1,370), coming in at 7,441.

Manufacturing continued to see the most first-time claims at 1,850.

Self-employed and independent contractors reported 1,154 first-time claims.

Thursday Crash Leads to Minor Injuries:

On July 30th, 2020, at approximately 7:15AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a single vehicle accident near the intersection of Highway 78 and Marsh Avenue.

It was determined that Jaden Egley, 22, of Winfield, was eastbound in his 2007 Hyundai car when he lost control and entered the ditch.

Only minor injuries were reported.

The vehicle was considered totaled.

Washington Police Need Assist in Finding Stolen Vehicle:

At approximately 12:25 a.m. Sunday, a Washington Police Officer stopped a black 4-door Hyundai with no plates near the intersection of North 15th Ave. and East 2nd St.

The officer was advised that the vehicle had been reported stolen to the Des Moines Police Department on July 16, 2020.

When the officer attempted to take the driver into custody, the vehicle fled the scene, dragging the officer for several blocks. The officer received minor injuries as the vehicle and suspect left the scene.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person is asked to contact Washington County Communications at 319-653-2107.

The suspect is now believed to be in a tan 2007 Ford Escape- Iowa license plate: JIN911.

The vehicle was last seen in the West Branch area approximately 8 a.m, Sunday.

The stolen Hyundai had been recovered in Washington.

University of Iowa Testing COVID-19 Vaccine:

Testing is now underway on a potential coronavirus vaccine at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

The first batch of volunteer patients was given doses of the experimental drug last Thursday.

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer developed the drug and is testing it in Iowa City and about 120 other sites around the globe on 30,000 volunteers.

The UIHC team will need 250 volunteers and is seeking out people who work in jobs that place them at a higher risk for COVID-19, things like health care or food production.

They need to be generally healthy and between the ages of 18 and 85.