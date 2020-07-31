News, Friday, July 31st

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Supervisors Halt EMS Discussion:

The Henry County Board of Supervisors met in regular session this Thursday at the Henry County Courthouse in Mount Pleasant.

The big item on the agenda? Furthering the discussion with the Henry County Health Center regarding emergency medical services.

The Supervisors were presented with a letter from the HCHC Board of Trustees requesting that both parties temporarily suspend discussions.

It was stated in the letter that the Henry County Health Center felt the county and the board of trustees both needed more time to review and assess data and options related to the costs of the Emergency Medical Services and what the best route to take would be.

When the Supervisors asked Michelle Rosell of HCHC if there was a time frame as to when the discussion may pick back up, she explained there was no specific time frame and that the discussion would depend on state and federal legislature possibly changing rules regarding cost based reimbursements for Medicare and Medicaid.

The only other item on the Supervisor’s agenda was approval for a lease extension with the Iowa Department of Transportation for office rental – which was approved and extended through December of 2021.

Mike Vens of Gamrath-Doyle-Vens Retiring:

After 46 years in the insurance industry (27 of those at Gamrath-Doyle-Vens in Mt Pleasant) Mike Vens is retiring.

Since 1993, Vens has led their agency with integrity and passion, and set a standard of quality in our service and relationships.

The entire Vens family extends their most sincere thanks to the community that embraced us, and welcomed them to call Mount Pleasant their home.

The staff at Gamrath Doyle Vens and Gamrath Doyle & Associates, wishes Vens all the best in his retirement, and remains committed to upholding a tradition of insurance excellence.



Four KILJ Area Youth Earn 4H Awards:

Four young people from the KILJ are are among fifty Iowa 4-H members who have been awarded 2020 State 4-H project area awards following the statewide recognition process, which was held virtually this year.

Josiah and Nehemiah Westercamp from Van Buren County each received recognition for their rabbit projects.

From Washington County, Roy Carter was recognized for his Civic Engagement project and Jenna Messer received an award in the Food and Nutrition project area.

4-H project areas are broad topics that members can explore on their own or with the mentorship of a 4-H leader or other caring adult. Project area award applicants were asked to explain how they’ve demonstrated exemplary leadership, communication and civic engagement through their exploration of a project area over a number of years.

Applications for next year’s state 4-H project area awards will be due Feb. 1, 2021.

All Iowa 4-H members who are in grades 9-12 may apply for up to two project area awards per year, with a maximum of one award per applicant.

Lake Darling to See Trail Improvements:

Lake Darling State Park will soon see a new cement trail extension.

The extension will give quicker access to parts of the park and allow more ADA access.

This will expand on the existing paved trail across from the newly donated ADA-compliant bridge, and will provide access to the organized youth group campsite.

Youth campers will now be able to travel to the beach and boat rental area without the need to walk around the entire lake or on the roads.

The project was made possible by donations from the Brinton Trust and a grant from the Washington County Riverboat Foundation.

Friends of Lake Darling awarded DeLong Construction the project construction bid for a total of $125,000.

Construction on the project is underway and should be complete by mid-September.

State of Iowa to Strengthen Enforcement of Social Distancing Requirements for Food and Alcohol Businesses:

Beginning this week, the State of Iowa will take additional steps to enforce compliance with Governor Reynolds’ emergency public health disaster proclamation regarding social distancing and advanced hygiene practices at Iowa bars, restaurants, and other food establishments.

The Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) and Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA) will work together to ensure that businesses follow public health guidelines set forth by the proclamation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To promote social distancing and limit the spread of COVID-19, the proclamation requires establishments to create at least six feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking alone, all patrons must have a seat at a table or bar, and an establishment must limit patrons from congregating together closer than six feet.

Big Creek Tractor to Meet Saturday:

Big Creek Tractor Club will meet on Saturday morning to ride in the Crooked Creek Days parade.

They will have sign in at 8:00 a.m. and load and unload at Sinclair Tractor in Winfield.

After the parade they will continue on with their ride.