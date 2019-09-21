News for Saturday, September 21, 2019

Congressman Dave Loebsack announced Friday that the Mount Pleasant Municipal Airport will receive a $4,125,724 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration grant program. The funding will be used to reconstruct 4,000 feet of the existing runway pavement that has reached the end of its useful life.

Here is the most recent update on the South Jefferson Street reconstruction project….Kinney & Sons will be working on a storm sewer repair Monday September 23rd and will be focusing on removing remaining concrete, grading, installing subdrain and placing subbase rock. Weather permitting the plan is to have South Jefferson St. ready to finish paving up to the south side of Green Street the week of September 30th. Home owners will be able to access their properties except for short intervals of time as the contractor is working removing concrete and grading in front of their homes.

Kinney & Sons will also start grading the sidewalks on both sides of South Jefferson from Clay Street to Washington Street Monday September 23rd. Mike Nelson Concrete will then begin forming the sidewalks. They will pour the gray concrete sections first and then pour the red brick pattern inserts in front of the businesses. Mike Nelson Concrete will also be sealing joints on North Main and Jefferson from Clay to Washington. Weather permitting the Central Business District Project should be wrapping up in the next couple weeks.

Aaron Warner, Director of Music and Worship at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids, IA will lead a 50-minute symposium for IW Music students and community members on Tuesday, September 24 at 2:00 pm as part of the Music Laboratory Class in Old Main on the IW Campus. An ecumenical contemporary service will also be held at 7:00 pm in the IW Chapel. Warner, IW Class of 2012, will present information about contemporary music & worship techniques from a practical experience viewpoint. The day will conclude with the inclusive music and worship service in the IW Chapel led by Warner and his team from St. Mark’s, in partnership with CREW, the IW campus-based inter-denominational bible study organization. The symposium and worship service are free and open to anyone interested and the public is invited.

Farmington resident and EveryStep Hospice volunteer Diane Martin, along with more than 50 other volunteers from across the state were recognized for their contributions at Hospice and Palliative Care Association of Iowa’s annual honored volunteer ceremony recently. As a volunteer with EveryStep’s non-profit hospice program, Martin provides support, companionship and hope to those facing life-limiting illnesses. Martin, a volunteer for nearly 14 years, visits patients in their homes and at nursing facilities in several Southeastern Iowa counties served by the Mount Pleasant EveryStep Hospice office. She first began to think of volunteering with EveryStep after serving as a caregiver for her father-in-law after he was diagnosed with cancer.

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, a combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, issued a reminder to Iowa students that applications to receive a nomination to the U.S. Service Academies for the 2020-2021 school year must be submitted to the senator’s Des Moines office by October 16, 2019. Every student applying to one of the four U.S. Service Academies—the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Military Academy, or U.S. Naval Academy—must receive a nomination. In her capacity as a United States Senator, Senator Ernst has the opportunity to nominate Iowa students to the service academies. Late or incomplete applications will not be considered. Unlike the other service academies, the Coast Guard Academy does not require a congressional nomination. Students or parents with any further questions should visit Senator Ernst’s website.

The Henry County Treasurer’s office will be short staffed due to Iowa DOT Drier Examiner Training September 25 & 26. The Driver License Department will be closed these two days from 11:30 am to 2 pm. If anyone needs more information please contact Ana Lair at 319-385-0763 or email at alair@henrycountyiowa.us.

The Saturday weather forecast is not looking favorable for outdoor events. Stay tuned to KILJ for any announcements regarding the Mt. Pleasant Marching Band Invitational scheduled to begin at 6 pm Saturday evening at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex. Director Jim DePriest said any decision on a schedule change will be made as late in the afternoon as possible. Listen for weather related announcements on 105.5 FM, check out the KILJ Facebook page or go to our website at KILJ.com under the yellow weather related announcements banner at the top of our front page.