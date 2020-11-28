News for Saturday, November 28

The Mount Pleasant School Board will meet in special session November 30 at 6 pm in the High School Media Center. The board will consider changes to the district’s return to learn plan. Also on the agenda is consideration to approve an online curriculum provider for second semester.

###

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is released weekly from April through November. Naig said farmers have capitalized on the mild and dry weather over the past few weeks to wrap up harvest and complete other fieldwork, including seeding cover crops and installing other conservation practices. He also said this growing season has been challenging. But Thanksgiving is the perfect opportunity to evaluate the positive food security initiatives and conservation work happening around the state. Only 2% of Iowa’s corn for grain crop remains to be harvested, over 3 weeks ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of the 5-year average. In most areas of the State only scattered fields remain to be harvested.

###

The winter season is upon us and the colder weather may take individuals further into isolation. Many Americans have been hunkering down amid the COVID-19 pandemic since early March and this prolonged isolation may take its toll on individuals, especially the elderly population. According to the American Psychological Association, more than 12 million Americans over age 65 live alone. Beyond the feelings of stress and anxiety that may accompany wintertime and the upcoming holidays, families are facing the death of loved ones, grave illnesses, prolonged isolation, and loss of income due to the pandemic. These stressors can make the holiday blues feel even bluer this year, and Henry County Health Center’s Senior Life Solutions program is here to help older adults in the community. Senior Life Solutions at Henry County Health Center is an intensive outpatient group therapy program designed to meet the unique needs of older adults typically ages 65 and older struggling with depression and anxiety often related to aging. Individuals who are already struggling with their emotional health should take steps of extra self-care during this time. For example…Get enough sleep or rest, spend time speaking with supportive people on the phone and don’t drink alcohol if you are feeling down. Take walks. Do something you enjoy whether it be walking the dog, or sewing a new scarf. If you or someone you know is struggling with symptoms of the winter blues or a difficult life transition, contact Henry County Health Center’s Senior Life Solutions at 319-385-6552.