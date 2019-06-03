News for Monday, June 3rd, 2019

Here’s the plan for Mt. Pleasant Street projects going into this week starting with the latest on the intersection of South Jefferson and South Street. This morning (Monday June 3rd) at 8:30 A.M. Jones Contracting and Kinney & Sons will start the process of moving the traffic over to the new concrete poured on the West side of the intersection on South Jefferson. While traffic is transferred over to the East lane flaggers will be used in conjunction with the traffic lights. Flaggers will help direct the people out of Corry Court. Please pay attention to the flaggers. Crews are waiting until 8:30 A.M. to start to allow for school and work traffic. If anyone on Corry Court thinks they don’t have time for any short waits for other vehicle traffic or equipment they should be sure to exit Corry Court before 8:30 this morning. Once the change-over is complete traffic will be directed by the traffic signals again. All traffic exiting Corry Court will still be to the North only.

On another front this morning (Monday morning June 3rd) Mike Nelson Concrete Paving Company will start paving on Monroe Street from Jefferson to Main, weather permitting. Monroe Street from Jefferson to Main Street will be closed during the paving operation. All cars should be moved off this section of the Square by 7:00 A.M. on Monday morning. Flaggers will help the ready mix trucks entering and exiting the project site. The pour will take an estimated 4 to 6 hours. Mike Nelson Concrete will then move over to Main Street to set up for paving from Washington to Monroe on Wednesday June 5th or Thursday June 6th. On the day of paving Main Street it will be closed to thru traffic from Washington to Main Street. All cars will be asked to be off this section by 7:00 A.M. that day.

This morning (Monday) Hagerty Earthworks crews will work on the manhole replacement in the intersection of East Henry & North Hamlin. This will close East Henry Street to thru traffic. Local traffic & emergency vehicles only will be able to enter North Hamlin from the East on East Henry Street. On Wednesday June 5th Hagerty will remove and replace the sanitary manhole at the intersection of East Monroe and South Pine. This manhole will remain closed until the concrete has been poured back and reaches maturity.

This story was from Saturday from KBUR website. I would check The Hawkeye site Monday morning for an updated story for Monday…..

Saturday afternoon around 1:30 the South section of the HESCO wall failed along the Mississippi in Burlington. According to a news release from the City of Burlington, the water has overcome of The Port of Burlington, Memorial Auditorium, and the Market Street Lift. This caused Front Street, Washington Street, Jefferson Street, and Valley Street at Main Street to be closed due to the flooding. The City of Burlington advises not to go into the floodwaters because with the loss of the Market Street Lift Station, sewage will begin to back up.

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber says a man involved in a dog attack in Fort Madison on Friday has died of his injuries. 33-year-old Robert Quick was found in a residence at 102 Avenue C, after officers were forced to kill a dog that was attacking another victim. Quick reportedly received severe injuries trying to protect his 5 year old daughter from the attacking dog. The child was reported to have been bitten in the faceWhen they arrived on the scene authorities were forced to shoot the dog in order to end the attack on a third victim. The name and condition of the third victim has not been released.

Iowa residents can try fishing without buying a license on June 7, 8 and 9 as part of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ free fishing weekend. All other regulations remain in place. Free fishing weekend is a great time to take kids fishing or invite a neighbor or friend to come along. Find a list of stocked lakes and ponds that are easily accessible in parks and along trails on the Iowa DNR’s interactive Iowa Community Fisheries Atlas at iowadnr.gov/Fishing/Fish-Local. Fun, hands-on fishing events will be offered across Iowa to help families new to fishing get started. Check the general fishing calendar on the DNR website at www.iowadnr.gov/fishing for a list of free fishing events.