News, 1st Quarter 2019 Year in Review

Several projects, situations and issues created headlines all year long in the KILJ listening area….Iowa Wesleyan University continued to seek ways to continue after the November 2018 news the local university was in dire financial difficulties, major Mount Pleasant street projects continued thru out the year. Delays involving business district streets caused anxious moments when it looked like the work might not be done in time for Old Threshers and extremely wet conditions caused major delays planting and harvesting crops

The unseasonable warmth observed in December continued through the first half of the month with the first week of January experiencing the warmest conditions statewide according State Climatologist Justin Glisan.

January was trending warmer than average for much of Iowa until a destabilization in the Polar Vortex led to an extreme cold outbreak across much of the upper Midwest. The last three days of the month were bitterly cold statewide as a result of an Arctic air intrusion. A strong winter storm moved through the southern two-thirds of Iowa with snow totals ranging from 8 –12 inches January 12thand 13th. We recorded nearly 9 inches at the KILJ Studios over the weekend of January 12.

Jan 14 Mt. Pleasant School Board meeting member Jennifer Crull gave the board an update on fundraising for an ag program in district. The funds raised at that point were enough for the board to carry thru on the promise to hire a teacher for the program. The first quarter saw the district hold interviews and hire Matt Jones as the Ag teacher and FFA sponsor.

January 30, 2019 longtime Iowa Wesleyan professor, Dr. Delores Poulter Wilson, was named Mt. Pleasant Citizen of the Year! The announcement was made at the Annual Meeting of the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance. Melinda and Alan Huisinga nominated DP for the honor using the phrase the “Gift that keeps on giving”, describing her philanthropy and giving examples of her generosity in regard to Midwest Old Threshers and Iowa Wesleyan University. One famous student could not be at the banquet but sent a congratulatory email signing it “with upmost respect, gratitude and love Peggy Whitson.” The Alliance staff selected Jennifer Moutrie as its’ Volunteer of the Year and Jesse Aynes was named Chamber Ambassador of the Year. The Main Street Leadership award was presented to Paul Katsion and Jean C. Wiley and Sons was recognized again as the Small Business of the Year. Chamber Board President Robb Gardner passed the gavel to Dave George.

February began still under the influence of the Arctic intrusion that blanketed Iowa in frigid, unseasonable coldness over the last few days of January. Overnight lows reported at 7:00 am on February 1st were dangerously cold with the coldest readings in northeast Iowa; lows dipped into the -30s. As the trough of extremely cold polar air moved east, a thermal ridge built into the state on the 2nd and 3rd, rebounding temperatures substantially. Many stations reported temperature swings of 60 to 80 degrees from the extreme coldness. Over 40 stations observed daytime highs above 50 degrees on the 3rd. After this brief period of unseasonable warmth, the remaining days of February were below average. Precipitation: An active jet pattern brought multiple winter systems through the state during the month,

In February The Mt. Pleasant Community Theatre celebrated 50 years with the production of Guys and Dolls. The classic musical leads were played by Lea McCormick, Holly Jones, Dan Snavely and Jack Thomas.

February 22 was Ron Archer’s last official day as Mt. Pleasant Police Chief. Following an open house at the end of his last day the Chief retired turning the controls over to Lt. Lyle Murray, now Chief Murray.

At the end of February a New London graduate was sworn in as the new Iowa State Patrol Chief. Nathan Fulk grew up in New London, the son of Jerry and Carol Fulk. His father still lives there.

March 5 Mount Pleasant High School Social Studies teacher Jeff Batty was taken by complete surprise when he was greeted by a library full of students and fellow staff at noon. Batty had been selected by the Daughters of the American Revolution as the State Outstanding American History Teacher. Representatives of the local D.A.R. chapter were there and presented Batty with their own certificate. He was nominated locally by an effort spearheaded by Martha Allen and supported by several letters of recommendation. Batty would receive his official state recognition April 26 in Ames

In March the below average temperatures experienced in February across Iowa continued through March. The first eleven days of the month were unseasonably cold but March 12th through the 14th had above average temperatures statewide due to a warm front. Western and southern Iowa observed wetter than average conditions during March with the remainder of the state slightly below average. Multiple systems, generally fast moving, brought rain and snow showers across much of Iowa during the first 10 days of March. Snow totals generally ranged between one to three inches statewide with extreme north and western totals in the four to eight inch range. A winter system moved through Iowa on the 6th and 7th, and then above freezing temperatures, combined with heavy rainfall on top of a substantial snowpack and frozen soil led to rapid melting and runoff into streams and river across the state. Historical flooding occurred in western Iowa and eastern Nebraska as all levees below Council Bluffs (Pottawattamie County) were breached. Locations in Mills and Fremont counties experienced extensive damage. The final week of March was dry until showers moved into the southern quarter of Iowa ahead of a cold front on the 28th becoming more widespread the 29th into the morning of the 30th. The state’s southern third observed rain totals above 0.50 inches with totals ranging from one to nearly three inches along the eastern half of the Iowa/Missouri border.

The Historic flooding in and around Council Bluffs affected national infrastructure, shutting down highways and causing cancellations for passenger trains. Amtrak has shut down the California Zephyr route on the BNSF Railway between Chicago and Omaha. This would affect service at Burlington, Mt. Pleasant, Ottumwa, Osceola, and Creston in Iowa; and Naperville, Princeton and Galesburg in Illinois.

The full RAGBRAI route, along with roads and pass-through towns making it a March headline as well as a headline in Southeast Iowa in July. The 2019 route brought the giant bike ride thru Southeast Iowa with overnight stops in Fairfield and Burlington before the ending in Keokuk. The tiny town of Salem stepped up in its role as a meeting town while several small towns like Houghton hosted as pass thru towns.