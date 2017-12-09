NEWS 12/9/17

A sitting Fort Madison city councilman has been charged with a class C felony drug charge and was taken into custody Friday. Travis Seidel, who represents Fort Madison’s 3rd ward, was arrested by the Lee County Narcotics Task Force Friday and charged with two counts of distributing hydromorphone, also known as Dilaudid, Hydrostat, Palladone, Dillies, hospital heroin, within 1000 feet of a school. The charge is a Class C felony with an enhancement. If convicted Seidel could face up to 15 years in a state correctional facility. According to a release from the task force, the arrest stems from an investigation by the task force into allegations that he was involved in the distribution of controlled substances in the Lee County area. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s office Seidel was arrested by law enforcement Friday morning at his home and was taken to the Lee County Jail, where he was given a pre-trial release. The Lee County Attorney’s Office, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Lee County Narcotics Task Force in the investigation.