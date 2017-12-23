NEWS 12/23/17

Harold Messer of Olds, Iowa reached the 50 gallon donor level at a blood drive Friday at the Swedesburg Parish Hall. Messer is 90 years old and began giving back before he went into the service. He received a banner from the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, and a 50 gallon donor pin, something that not too many people have. The next area blood drive is Tuesday December 26th from 2-6 pm at the 1st united Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Mt. Pleasant. Walk-ins are welcome. Why not join Harold Messer in being a very dedicated blood donor, he has helped to save 1600 lives.

The Burlington Fire Department assisted by the West Burlington Fire Department answered a call at the Federal Mogul Plant at 3009 Sylvania Drive in Burlington. No one was injured, damages were contained to a ventilation fan and shaft in the roof totaling $10,000.