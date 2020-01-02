New Year’s Resolution to Quit Smoking or Vaping? Help is Available

New Year resolutions are common this time of year. Some are easily broken; others are sincerely made, but hard to keep. The decision to quit tobacco is a commitment that takes self-control and support. [Henry County reminds residents who have made the healthy choice to quit tobacco that help and support is available through Quitline Iowa.

In Iowa, 17.1% of adults smoke. One in 4 Iowa adults uses tobacco in some form; cigarettes are the most used. Tobacco is the leading cause of death for Iowans, taking the lives of more than 5,100 adults each year.

The benefits of quitting tobacco are almost immediate said [Henry County Public Health Director Shelley Van Dorin]. “According to the American Cancer Society, within 20 minutes, your heart rate and blood pressure drop. Within 12 hours, the carbon monoxide level in your blood drops to normal. Within two to three months, your circulation improves and your lung function increases. After one year of living tobacco free, the excess risk of coronary heart disease is half that of a continuing smoker’s.” Even so, nicotine is an addiction and breaking that addiction can be challenging. Quitline Iowa can provide help.

Quitline Iowa pairs tobacco users with a Quit Coach® to help them create a personalized quit plan and find the best way to help them stay tobacco-free. A Quit Coach® also helps by:

Preparing participants for their quit date

Giving tips and support to live in a smoke-free environment

Offering advice and information on medications that may help with nicotine withdrawal symptoms