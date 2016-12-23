New Phone Scam

On December 23rd, 2016 at approximately 11:00AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a new phone scam coming into Henry County residents.

In this scam, a person receives a phone call from someone claiming to be from Dish Network. The scammers are using phone technology to make your caller identification show that Dish Network is calling you. The scammer then tells you that your Dish Network receiver needs updated or replaced and asks you to turn on your television and follow their prompts so that they can acquire the identifying numbers from your Dish Network receiver. They are not actually upgrading or checking anything on your Dish Network devices. After doing this, the scammer will attempt to charge you and request payment from you for their fake software update.

Please be aware of this scam and do not give out any personal information over the phone.