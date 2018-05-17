New Phone Scam

The Fairfield Police Department has been advised of a new telephone scam occurring recently in the area. The caller states that the potential victim has unpaid parking tickets, and that their driver’s license will be suspended or other measures will be taken if they aren’t paid immediately.

The Fairfield Police Department will not call you in reference to parking tickets. Letters from the Fairfield Police Department would be mailed if there are unpaid parking tickets in your name. Please do not give out any personal information over the phone. These scammers can sound very convincing, but if you have any questions about the legitimacy of these types of calls, please call the Fairfield Police Department at (641) 472-4146.