New MP FFA Chapter Will Attend State Conference

The 92nd Iowa FFA Leadership Conference will take place in Ames, Iowa on April 19-21, 2020. Over 6,000 FFA members from across the state, including the new Mount Pleasant High School members, will gather in Hilton Coliseum to learn about careers in the agriculture industry, compete for scholarships, volunteer in the community and shape the future of the Iowa FFA Association. MP chapter advisor, Matt Jones, says 13 to 18 Mount Pleasant students hope to attend. They will be recognized at the conference as a new program and will compete in 4 events….poultry judging, farm business management, sales and the chapter exhibit category. In addition to the competitions there will be a college expo and a career fair. Jones is also putting together tours in the Ames area as well as a tour of the Iowa State University campus.