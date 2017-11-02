New London Utilities Board Meeting 11-3-17

NEW LONDON MUNICIPAL UTILITIES – AGENDA FOR BOARD OF TRUSTEES

NOVEMBER 3RD, 2017 – FRIDAY AFTERNOON – 1:00 P.M. – CITY OFFICE

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING Chairman Jerry Wilhelm

2. ROLL CALL Sid Schmitt, Steve Rotter, Jodi Jackson, Cris Julian & Jerry Wilhelm

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. OPEN FORUM

5. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

a. Approve minutes of the previous meeting (1-6)

b. Accept Treasurer’s report (7-14)

c. Approve payment of claims (Handout)

d. Approve refrigerator rebate for Jennifer Brown at 406 N. Pine St. (15)

e. Approve refrigerator rebate for Lyndon & Linda Vacek at 206 S. Ash St. (16)

f. Approve dishwasher rebate for Lyndon & Linda Vacek at 206 S. Ash St. (17)

g. Approve central air conditioner rebate for Brad Raines at 205 W. Garfield St. (18)

6. OLD BUSINESS

7. NEW BUSINESS

a. Approve pay estimate #3 for Northway Well & Pump for retainage due (Handout)

b. Approve change order #7 for Frank Millard & Co. (Handout)

c. Approve change order #8 for Frank Millard & Co. (Handout)

d. Approve pay estimate #8 for Frank Millard & Co. (Handout)

e. Discuss and take action on liquidated damages with Frank Millard & Co. for days delayed on yard piping and high service pump work (Handout)

f. Discuss and take action on final acceptance of yard piping and high service pump work completed by Frank Millard & Co. (Handout)

g. Approve donating funds to the Holiday Stroll Committee (19)

h. Approve purchasing a water meters from Metering and Technology Solutions (20)

i. Approve resolution #104 hiring a part-time utility clerk, Mary Rink (21)

j. Approve resolution #105 adopting wages effective November 3rd, 2017 (22)

k. Discuss energy efficiency goals for 2017 (Handout)

l. Utility Meeting, Friday, December 1st, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.

8. REPORTS

a. Foreman’s Report – Tom Pry (23-26)

b. Council Minutes (27-32)

9. ADJOURNMENT