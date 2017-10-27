New London School “Incident”

Written by Theresa Rose on October 27, 2017

New London School officials and police quickly acted on a gun threat seen by students on Snap chat.  Several students notified teachers first thing Thursday morning and police were called.  The student who posted the threat was searched along with his locker and back pack but no gun was found.  The student has been suspended until school administrators finish the investigation into the incident and decide on disciplinary action.