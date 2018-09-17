New London School Board Meeting

New London School Board MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on September 17, 2018
New London Community School District Lindsay Porter – President
Organizational, Annual & Regular Meeting Travis Benz – Vice President
North Campus – Board Room Shane Mettler
September 17, 2018 – 7:00 p.m. Jesse Howard
Skye Wellington
AGENDA
Organizational Meeting
- Nomination and Election of Officers
- President
- Vice President
- Henry County Conference Board Officer
- Voting Delegate to IASB Delegate Assembly
- Negotiation Committee
Annual Meeting
- Certified Annual Financial Report
- Special Education Supplement
- Annual Transportation Report
- Set Bank Depository Limits
- Appoint the Board Secretary & Treasurer
- Appoint the Board’s Legal Counsel
Regular Meeting
- Welcome
- Public Forum – The Board encourages citizens to attend its meetings.
Citizens have this opportunity to comment on issues and concerns.
- Approval of Agenda – Action Item
- Approval of the Consent Agenda – Action Item
- Minutes of previous meetings
- Financial Reports
- Claims
- Board Business
-
- 6th Grade Campout Funding – Action Item
- Early Retirement Policy – Action Item
- 2018-19 District Calendar Revision – Action Item
- Superintendent Goals – Action Item
- IASB Professional Growth Opportunities – Discussion Item
- Personnel
Appointments – Tina Jenkins, Substitute Bus Driver
Tori Kenel, TLC Teacher Mentor
Fantasia Jacobs, Special Education Associate
- Reports
-
- Activities Director
- Elementary Principal
- MS/HS Principal
- School Business Official
- Superintendent
- Board Policy
- Second Reading of Board Policy 414.5, Classified Employee Bereavement Leave (Jessica Boyer)
- Second Reading of Board Policy 409.5, Licensed Employee Bereavement Leave (Jessica Boyer)
- Adjournment