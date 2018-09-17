New London School Board Meeting

New London Community School District                                   Lindsay Porter – President

Organizational, Annual & Regular Meeting                                Travis Benz – Vice President

North Campus – Board Room                                                    Shane Mettler

September 17, 2018 – 7:00 p.m.                                                 Jesse Howard

                                                                                                      Skye Wellington

AGENDA

 

Organizational Meeting

  1. Nomination and Election of Officers
  2. President
  3. Vice President
  4. Henry County Conference Board Officer
  5. Voting Delegate to IASB Delegate Assembly
  6. Negotiation Committee

 

Annual Meeting

  1. Certified Annual Financial Report
  2. Special Education Supplement
  3. Annual Transportation Report
  4. Set Bank Depository Limits
  5. Appoint the Board Secretary & Treasurer
  6. Appoint the Board’s Legal Counsel

 

Regular Meeting

  1. Welcome
  2. Public Forum – The Board encourages citizens to attend its meetings.

Citizens have this opportunity to comment on issues and concerns.

  1. Approval of Agenda – Action Item
  2. Approval of the Consent Agenda – Action Item
    1. Minutes of previous meetings
    2. Financial Reports
    3. Claims

 

  1. Board Business
    1. 6th Grade Campout Funding – Action Item
    2. Early Retirement Policy – Action Item
    3. 2018-19 District Calendar Revision – Action Item
    4. Superintendent Goals – Action Item
    5. IASB Professional Growth Opportunities – Discussion Item

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Personnel

 

 

Appointments – Tina Jenkins, Substitute Bus Driver

Tori Kenel, TLC Teacher Mentor

Fantasia Jacobs, Special Education Associate

  1. Reports
    1. Activities Director
    2. Elementary Principal
    3. MS/HS Principal
    4. School Business Official
    5. Superintendent

 

  1. Board Policy
  1. Second Reading of Board Policy 414.5, Classified Employee Bereavement Leave (Jessica Boyer)
  2. Second Reading of Board Policy 409.5, Licensed Employee Bereavement Leave (Jessica Boyer)

 

  1. Adjournment