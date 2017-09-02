New London Police, Fire and Rescue Honored

The New London Police & Fire & Rescue Departments and their families will be honored Sunday, September 17 with a brunch served from 11-2 p.m. at the New London VFW Post 7641.

This is sponsored by VFW Post 7641 Auxiliary and is open to the public. A free will donation will be taken with proceeds split between the departments.

This event remembers Loyalty Day & 9/11. September also celebrates the VFW & Auxiliary’s founding .