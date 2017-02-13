New London Pep Bus

New London Schools are offering a pep bus to Des Moines on Thursday, February 16th for the State Wrestling Tournament. The bus will leave the gym parking lot at 10:00 a.m. and return after Session 2 is over.

Cost to ride is $10 and you will then be responsible for the purchase of your ticket, which is also $10 per session.

We need a minimum of 25 people to ride in order for this to happen. The bus is open to students and community members.

If interested please sign up and pay in the MS/HS office by NOON on Wednesday, February 15th.