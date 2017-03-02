NEW LONDON MUNICIPAL UTILITIES

NEW LONDON MUNICIPAL UTILITIES – AGENDA FOR BOARD OF TRUSTEES

MARCH 3RD, 2017 – FRIDAY AFTERNOON – 1:00 P.M. – CITY OFFICE

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING: Chairman Jerry Wilhelm

2. ROLL CALL: Sid Schmitt, Steve Rotter, Jodi Jackson, Cris Julian & Jerry Wilhelm

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. OPEN FORUM:

5. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

a. Approve minutes of the previous meeting (1-5)

b. Accept Treasurer’s report (6-12)

c. Approve payment of claims (Handout)

d. Approve dishwasher rebate for Tom Borton, 403 W. Jackson St., New London, Iowa (13)

6. OLD BUSINESS

7. NEW BUSINESS

a. Approve change order #2 for Engineering America (14)

b. Approve pay estimate #3 for Engineering America (15)

c. Accept work completed by Engineering America on the raw water detention tank as recommended by Warner Engineering (16-17)

d. Approve change order #5 for Frank Millard and Company, Inc. (18)

e. Approve pay estimate #5 for Frank Millard and Company, Inc. (19-22)

f. Approve purchasing 10 poles and attached wire/hardware on Racine Ave./E. Main St. from Alliant Energy (23-29)

g. Discuss and take action on allowing the City Council to place a yard waste dumpster at 608 E. Main St., the old Casey’s General Store (30)

h. Utility Meeting, Friday, April 7th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.

8. REPORTS

a. Foreman’s Report – Tom Pry (31-33, Handout)

b. Council Minutes (34-40)

9. ADJOURNMENT