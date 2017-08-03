NEW LONDON MUNICIPAL UTILITIES – AGENDA FOR BOARD OF TRUSTEES

AUGUST 4TH, 2017 – FRIDAY AFTERNOON – 1:00 P.M. – CITY OFFICE

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING: Chairman Jerry Wilhelm

2. ROLL CALL: Sid Schmitt, Steve Rotter, Jodi Jackson, Cris Julian & Jerry Wilhelm

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. OPEN FORUM:

5. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

a. Approve minutes of the previous meeting (1-5)

b. Accept Treasurer’s report (6-13)

c. Approve payment of claims (Handout)

d. Approve refrigerator rebate for Rick Van Camp, 100 Cypress Circle (14)

e. Approve air source heat pump for Dayle Warth, 202 W. Jackson St. (15)

6. OLD BUSINESS

a. Discuss progress with Frank Millard & Co. finishing up the water treatment plant improvements/above ground tank

b. Discuss and take action on billing and collection for sewer and sanitation services (16)

c. Discuss and take action on new logos for the Utility vehicles

7. NEW BUSINESS

a. Approve employees to attend mobile crane operator certification classes with IAMU as scheduling allows (17-18)

b. Update on the progress with the substation transformer

c. Approve Central States Concrete payment request for the transformer pad (19)

d. Discuss hiring an additional part-time utility clerk for the City Office

e. Utility Meeting, Friday, September 1st, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.

8. REPORTS

a. Foreman’s Report – Tom Pry (20-23)

b. Council Minutes (24-35)

9.